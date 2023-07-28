BREAKING: 4 people, 1 dog killed in fiery I-75 crash in Clayton County

Four people and a dog were killed Friday morning when two vehicles collided on I-75 in Clayton County, and one went up in flames.

The vehicle caught fire after flipping and ejecting two occupants, who were killed, according to Clayton County police. The others killed were traveling in the same vehicle, police said following an initial investigation.

All southbound lanes of I-75 were closed just north of the I-285 East exit immediately following the crash, which was reported around 1:30 a.m. Two right lanes remain blocked while investigators are on scene, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

“No big delays, but if you are headed to the international terminal (at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport), heads up: You can’t take that ramp to Charles W. Grant Parkway,” traffic reporter Alex Williams said.

Police suspect the car that flipped was speeding before the crash, Channel 2 Action News reported. The vehicle clipped the second car and hit a tree before catching on fire, according to the news station.

The driver of the second car was taken to a hospital. The identities of those involved were not released.

