Suspect shot by accomplice after DeKalb car owner confronts thieves, police say

A man suspected of attempting to steal a car with three others in DeKalb County was injured Thursday when the group was confronted by the vehicle’s owner and the suspect was accidentally shot by one of his accomplices, authorities said.
Officers were called to the 5900 block of Crescent Ridge Court early Thursday morning after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police said. At the scene, they found the wounded man and rushed him to the hospital.
Credit: John Spink
Investigators learned that the injured man was part of a group of suspects who tried to steal a car from one of the homes in the Woods of Wellborn neighborhood near Lithonia, police said. When the car’s owner came out to confront them, one of the other suspects attempted to shoot them but hit one of the suspects instead, according to authorities.
The injured man has not been publicly identified, and none of the other suspects were taken into custody. Police did not provide further details on the extent of the man’s injuries.
