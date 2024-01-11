BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kemp to unveil his 2024 priorities in State of the State speech

Suspect shot by accomplice after DeKalb car owner confronts thieves, police say

DeKalb County police investigate a shooting on Crescent Ridge Court near Lithonia.

Credit: John Spink

Combined ShapeCaption
DeKalb County police investigate a shooting on Crescent Ridge Court near Lithonia.

Credit: John Spink

Crime & Public Safety
By
0 minutes ago

A man suspected of attempting to steal a car with three others in DeKalb County was injured Thursday when the group was confronted by the vehicle’s owner and the suspect was accidentally shot by one of his accomplices, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 5900 block of Crescent Ridge Court early Thursday morning after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police said. At the scene, they found the wounded man and rushed him to the hospital.

Police speak to a person in the Woods of Wellborn neighborhood near Lithonia after an early morning shooting.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Investigators learned that the injured man was part of a group of suspects who tried to steal a car from one of the homes in the Woods of Wellborn neighborhood near Lithonia, police said. When the car’s owner came out to confront them, one of the other suspects attempted to shoot them but hit one of the suspects instead, according to authorities.

The injured man has not been publicly identified, and none of the other suspects were taken into custody. Police did not provide further details on the extent of the man’s injuries.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top