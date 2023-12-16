SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Morning rainfall, mostly cloudy before temps decrease

Overnight showers won’t be severe, and mostly cloudy skies will prevail in North Georgia on Sunday.
An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will climb up the east coast Saturday evening, bringing rain that will stick around until Sunday morning in Atlanta. That system, initially projected to come more inland, has since shifted its track east. The western half of Georgia will see less rainfall than anticipated, and east-central Georgia will receive at least 1 inch, according to the National Weather Service.
By about 7 a.m. Sunday, showers will be light and scattered, and temperatures will be in the high 40s.
Rain will start to fizzle out with a cold front that will pass through in the afternoon from the west, said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez. The cold front will sweep over metro Atlanta starting around 2 p.m. and will begin to drop temperatures.
A high of 55 degrees is expected before temperatures decrease into the mid-40s overnight.
The most recent forecast has shifted the track of the low pressure system & associated rainfall eastward, resulting in lesser rainfall totals across the western half of the state. It's still likely (>60% chance) that east-central GA will receive at least 1 inch of rainfall. #gawx pic.twitter.com/zUQrxYB7rX— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) December 16, 2023
Due to the cold front, temperatures will be particularly chilly come Monday, when a high of 52 degrees is projected. Tuesday is expected to be our coldest day in the metro with a high of 46 degrees and a low of 27.
Looking toward the three-day Christmas weekend, Lopez said there’s hardly a chance of any snow.
“Sunny but cold next weekend,” Lopez said Saturday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author