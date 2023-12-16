SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Morning rainfall, mostly cloudy before temps decrease

Overnight showers won’t be severe, and mostly cloudy skies will prevail in North Georgia on Sunday.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will climb up the east coast Saturday evening, bringing rain that will stick around until Sunday morning in Atlanta. That system, initially projected to come more inland, has since shifted its track east. The western half of Georgia will see less rainfall than anticipated, and east-central Georgia will receive at least 1 inch, according to the National Weather Service.

By about 7 a.m. Sunday, showers will be light and scattered, and temperatures will be in the high 40s.