South Cobb High student hit by car on way to class

A South Cobb High School student suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car Wednesday morning, according to police.

According to Cobb County police investigators, a gray 2021 Kia Rio was traveling east on Clay Road, crossing Austell Road with a green traffic light at 8:42 a.m. That’s when a 15-year-old boy stepped into the road into the path of the Kia, police said.

The front of the car hit the boy’s left side, sending him into the westbound lane of Clay Road. The boy, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.