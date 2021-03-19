Sons mourn single mom killed in Atlanta spa shooting spree

Randy Park said his mother was the only family he and his brother had in America. Now the Gwinnett County brothers are struggling to figure out how to make their way without their her.
Hyun Jung Grant of Duluth died Tuesday in a shooting rampage at Atlanta spas that killed eight people, six of them Asian women, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Park, 23. The page had raised nearly $400,000 and climbing by Friday morning.
“She was one of my best friends and the strongest influence on who we are today,” Park wrote. “Losing her has put a new lens on my eyes on the amount of hate that exists in our world. As much as I want to grieve and process the reality that she is gone, I have a younger brother to take care of and matters to resolve as a result of this tragedy.”
He said his biggest priority is putting his mother to rest and providing for he and his brother’s daily lives. They believe they won’t be able to stay in their home.
Grant hasn’t been identified by authorities because one of four victims who died in Fulton County hasn’t been identified. Officials intend to release the names at once. Those who perished at Gold Spa, one of two Piedmont Road spas where 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long now admits opening fire. Long said he killed four people at an Acworth spa and then headed for Atlanta.
Long told investigators he has a sex addiction and decided to kill people to stamp out his own desires. Officials haven’t said if they believe race motivated the shooting, but experts say the case could well fall under the law as a hate crime.
The Cherokee County shooting victims were Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44, of Kennesaw. A fifth victim, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth, was in stable condition Wednesday.