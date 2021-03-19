Sons mourn single mom killed in Atlanta spa shooting spree

Hyun Jung Grant of Duluth died Tuesday in a shooting rampage at Atlanta spas that killed eight people, six of them Asian women, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Park, 23. The page had raised nearly $400,000 and climbing by Friday morning.

“She was one of my best friends and the strongest influence on who we are today,” Park wrote. “Losing her has put a new lens on my eyes on the amount of hate that exists in our world. As much as I want to grieve and process the reality that she is gone, I have a younger brother to take care of and matters to resolve as a result of this tragedy.”