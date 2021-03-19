BREAKING: Officials release names of 4 women killed in Atlanta spa shootings

Explore Sons mourn single mom killed in Atlanta spa shooting spree

“She was one of my best friends and the strongest influence on who we are today,” Park said. “Losing her has put a new lens on my eyes on the amount of hate that exists in our world. As much as I want to grieve and process the reality that she is gone, I have a younger brother to take care of and matters to resolve as a result of this tragedy.”

Tuesday’s mass shootings rattled two metro Atlanta communities, leaving the victims’ families devastated and people across the globe struggling to make sense of the violence.

Five people were shot during the Cherokee County incident and four of those victims died. They have been identified as Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44, of an unknown address. The fifth victim, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth, was injured. He remains at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

While Cherokee County investigators said Long told them the shootings were not racially motivated, Atlanta police haven’t ruled out charging the Woodstock man with a hate crime.

“Nothing is off the table,” Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton told reporters Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said Long had a sex addiction and regularly patronized the types of businesses targeted in Tuesday’s shootings, reportedly calling them a “temptation he wanted to eliminate.” Atlanta police confirmed he frequented both spas on Piedmont Road — Gold Spa, where three women were shot to death, and Aromatherapy Spa across the street, where officers discovered a fourth woman dead.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, three of the women were shot in the head and a fourth died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The 9 mm handgun used in the shootings had been purchased hours earlier at a Holly Springs gun store.

In response to the shootings, police across metro Atlanta stepped up patrols in Asian American communities and around Asian-owned businesses.

On Thursday, five Asian American lawmakers and others said the shootings were another example of rising violence against Asian Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic. They called for background checks for gun purchases, better mental health services and additional measures aimed at combating violence and racism.

President Joe Biden scrapped plans to celebrate the $1.9 trillion coronavirus package during his visit to Atlanta on Friday and plans to meet with Asian American leaders and honor the victims of the spa shootings.

Rather than headlining a political rally highlighting the sweeping aid measure, he and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak with the advocates to condemn the violence against Asian Americans in the wake of Tuesday’s shootings.

