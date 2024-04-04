Some Rockdale residents didn’t get phone alerts before tornado, officials say

We are working with our State Warning Experts to collect additional information about why some users in Rockdale County... Posted by Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency - RC EMA on Thursday, April 4, 2024

No major injuries were reported. But cleanup and recovery could be a long process in the hardest-hit areas.

The American Red Cross of Georgia has helped 85 people statewide, including 73 in Rockdale, and that number is expected to rise.

In South Georgia, the NWS confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in the western part of Crisp County just southwest of Cordele. Winds there reached up to 100 mph, and the agency is still working to determine the exact path of the twister.

“Teams are conducting damage assessments and providing emergency supplies, assistance and recovery planning to families to meet their disaster-caused needs,” a Red Cross spokesperson said in a statement. “The Red Cross also opened an overnight shelter in Conyers providing shelter, food and support to five individuals in need.”

Anyone needing help was asked to call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The agency is accepting donations to help those in Rockdale and elsewhere. They can be made online through redcross.org, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting REDCROSS to 90999.

Rockdale Emergency Relief is also accepting donations of food and clothing for storm victims. Go to the organization’s website for further instructions.

The Rockdale Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said it has deployed a mini mobile command vehicle in the Briarwood area, near McDaniel Mill Road. Deputies will help keep the areas safe while cleanup continues, the agency said.

