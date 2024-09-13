Crime & Public Safety

Shooting suspect rode bus to school, had gun in backpack, GBI says

Colt Gray, who was denied bond during his first court appearance, is being held in the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By
16 minutes ago

The 14-year-old accused of a mass shooting at Apalachee High School allegedly took the assault-style rifle into the school concealed in his backpack, according to new details released by the GBI.

The state agency said Colt Gray took the weapon into the Barrow County school, which does not have metal detectors, on his own.

“The assault-style rifle could not be broken down, but Gray hid it in his backpack,” the GBI said.

Gray also was allegedly found with a knife in his possession and had a spotty school attendance record in the weeks prior to the Sept. 4 shooting, according to the GBI.

The morning of the shooting, the GBI said Gray rode the bus to school and later asked a teacher if he could go to the front office to speak to someone. The teacher allowed him to leave and take his belongings. Instead of going to the front office, the GBI said Gray went to the restroom and hid from teachers before taking out the rifle and allegedly starting to shoot.

Teachers at the school wear badges that have panic alert buttons and several were able to press the button to alert law enforcement. Gray was apprehended at 10:26 a.m., minutes after a shots-fired call came through.

Two students and two teachers were shot and killed. All of the autopsies have been completed, according to the GBI. Nine other people were injured.

Flowers were placed in a memorial at Apalachee High School after four people were killed in a shooting.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gray enrolled at Apalachee on Aug. 14, two weeks after school started in Barrow. Between that day and the Sept. 4 shooting, he missed nine days of school, the GBI said.

Gray is facing four counts of murder and is being tried as an adult.

His father, Colin, was charged with multiple counts including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children after he allegedly allowed his son to possess the gun.

Following initial court appearances, both now have attorneys representing them. Colt Gray has been assigned an attorney from the Georgia Public Defender’s Council; Colin Gray hired private defense attorneys.

Colin Gray, who is being held in the Barrow County jail, has requested to be housed separate from the general population. Colt Gray is being held in the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center.

