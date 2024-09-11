Breaking: Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw terminated, replaced by CFO
Crime & Public Safety

Father of Apalachee shooting suspect requests to be jailed separately

Suspect’s attorneys describe threats against his life, safety concerns
Colin Gray, the father of Colt Gray, sits during his first appearance before Barrow County Superior Court Judge Currie Mingledorff on Friday.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Colin Gray, the father of Colt Gray, sits during his first appearance before Barrow County Superior Court Judge Currie Mingledorff on Friday.
By
1 hour ago

The newly hired private defense attorneys for Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, filed a motion Wednesday requesting that he be held separate from the general population in the Barrow County Detention Center.

Colin Gray, 54, is being held there without bond on multiple charges, including four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of murder in the second degree. The father’s charges stem from his 14-year-old son’s suspected shooting spree at the high school where he was a student in Winder. Colt Gray is accused of killing two teachers and two students, as well as injuring nine others.

ExploreApalachee shooting: DA says suspect will face more charges

According to GBI Director Chris Hosey, Colin Gray’s charges are directly connected to the fact that he allegedly allowed his son to possess the gun used in the shooting.

In the motion filed by Gray’s attorneys, Brian Hobbs and Jimmy Berry, they expressed concerns over their client’s safety within the county’s detention center.

The motion describes how “nearly every resident of this community” has been affected by the tragic killings, and that public perception, fueled especially by social media, has led to an “incalculable” number of threats against Gray.

“(It) would be reckless to assume there are NO inmates, either currently or in the near future, being housed in the Barrow County Detention Center, who wish harm to the defendant,” the motion says.

The legal filing concludes by asking that the court order the sheriff’s office to keep Gray separate from all other defendants, though it does not make any requests or suggestions about how that should be fulfilled.

This is the first motion filed by Gray’s privately hired legal team. Previously, he was represented by a Barrow public defender. He appeared in court alongside his son Friday for their first appearances, at which their attorneys did not seek bail for either defendant.

ExploreSchool shooting suspect’s grandfather: ‘I totally blame the father’

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s grandfather: ‘I totally blame the father’
Placeholder Image

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

The family of the Georgia school shooting suspect could help change the state’s gun...
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Father’s arrest in Apalachee shooting unprecedented in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Georgia high school shooting: What happened, and what we know
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man arrested after stealing vehicle with child inside, Fayetteville police say43m ago
Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Rockdale2h ago
A final embrace: Mother grieves Atlanta airport worker killed in DeKalb
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Did Tuesday’s presidential debate change the dynamics of the race?
Bradley’s Buzz: If Cousins isn’t healthy, the Falcons are in a world of hurt
Georgia man speeding to Christmas dinner in crash that killed boy, 6, sent to prison