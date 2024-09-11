Father of Apalachee shooting suspect requests to be jailed separately

In the motion filed by Gray’s attorneys, Brian Hobbs and Jimmy Berry, they expressed concerns over their client’s safety within the county’s detention center.

The motion describes how “nearly every resident of this community” has been affected by the tragic killings, and that public perception, fueled especially by social media, has led to an “incalculable” number of threats against Gray.

“(It) would be reckless to assume there are NO inmates, either currently or in the near future, being housed in the Barrow County Detention Center, who wish harm to the defendant,” the motion says.

The legal filing concludes by asking that the court order the sheriff’s office to keep Gray separate from all other defendants, though it does not make any requests or suggestions about how that should be fulfilled.

This is the first motion filed by Gray’s privately hired legal team. Previously, he was represented by a Barrow public defender. He appeared in court alongside his son Friday for their first appearances, at which their attorneys did not seek bail for either defendant.