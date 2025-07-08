A large police presence is blocking all lanes of I-285 West in DeKalb County just past its interchange with I-675 on Tuesday afternoon.
Details are limited, but dozens of law enforcement vehicles are at the scene. The incident was first reported at 1:45 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Two lanes on the eastbound side have also been closed.
Authorities have not released information, but the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center reported a high-speed pursuit came to an end at that location. It is not clear if any injuries have been reported or how many agencies were involved aside from DeKalb police.
Some traffic is being diverted onto I-675, according to the Traffic Center. Commuters can use I-20 as an alternate.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X.
