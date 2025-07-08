A large police presence is blocking all lanes of I-285 West in DeKalb County just past its interchange with I-675 on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but dozens of law enforcement vehicles are at the scene. The incident was first reported at 1:45 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Two lanes on the eastbound side have also been closed.

Authorities have not released information, but the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center reported a high-speed pursuit came to an end at that location. It is not clear if any injuries have been reported or how many agencies were involved aside from DeKalb police.