Rockdale deputy indicted on animal cruelty charges following death of his dogs

Authorities began an investigation July 5 following a social media post about Tolbert’s three dogs dying from heat exhaustion. A search warrant was executed at his property, which revealed unsanitary living conditions and improper disposal of the canines that violated state law, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators tried to arrest Tolbert and charge him with animal cruelty, but the sheriff’s office said judges refused to sign the warrant. The judges said there was lack of probable cause and a conflict of interest since the sheriff’s office was investigating the incident instead of the GBI, authorities said.

The District Attorney’s Office also declined to prosecute the case at the time, citing a lack of evidence, the sheriff’s office said. An internal administrative investigation found Tolbert violated two sheriff’s office policies: code of conduct to abide by all laws, and the canine handler conduct.

On Aug. 10, the deputy received a 32-hour suspension without pay and lost his spot on the K-9 unit, according to authorities.