Rockdale deputy removed from K-9 unit after 3 of his dogs died

Eric Tolbert’s assigned K-9 was removed from his home and he was placed on administrative leave with pay after authorities began the investigation July 5. It was prompted by a social media post about Tolbert’s three dogs dying from heat exhaustion, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

A search warrant was executed to investigate the living conditions and death of Tolbert’s dogs, which revealed unsanitary conditions and improper disposal of the dead dogs that violated state law, according to the sheriff’s office. Tolbert’s K-9, however, was in good condition and was reassigned to a new handler.