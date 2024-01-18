Residents evacuated after fire at downtown Atlanta high-rise

Several residents of a downtown Atlanta high-rise building were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out Wednesday evening, officials said.

Assistant Chief Gary Robb told Channel 2 Action News that firefighters had wrapped up a separate call and were driving through the area around 6:15 p.m. when they noticed the Landmark Condominium on Piedmont Avenue was ablaze. At that point, no one had been able to call 911 yet, the news station reported.

The fire began on the first floor and extended to a second-floor condo, the fire department said. Smoke also infiltrated the third and fourth floors.