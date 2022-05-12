Police seek Chicago rapper Calboy after man found beaten in Gwinnett park

BreakingNews
BREAKING: 2 shot outside Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Gwinnett County police are searching for an emerging Chicago rapper who is suspected in an attack that left a man badly beaten in a Dacula park.

Calvin Lashon Woods, 23, better known by his stage name “Calboy,” is wanted on aggravated battery charges related to a man who was found at Rabbit Hill Park with serious injuries, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said in a news release.

The victim, who police believe was attacked May 4, suffered a broken leg and multiple cuts to his face, among other injuries. His identity was not released.

Woods rose to prominence in 2018 with his song “Envy Me,” which has been streamed more than 400 million times on Spotify. He has toured with rappers Kodak Black and 21 Savage, and a single from his most recent album featured Lil Wayne.

Woods was last seen in Dacula, but Valle said his current whereabouts are unknown. Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the incident or Woods’ location to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tips can be left with Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeatl.com.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

