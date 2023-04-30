X

Police: Over 130 cars broken into at Stockbridge apartment complex

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Several residents in a Stockbridge apartment complex had their Sunday plans upended when they woke up to find their car windows bashed in and some of their belongings missing, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Police confirmed to the news station that 132 cars had been broken into at the Abbey at Eagles Landing apartment complex on Rock Quarry Road.

“Listen, I woke up to a storm. Not the weather but a thief in the night,” resident Kevin Varnell told Channel 2 as he swept up shattered glass on the ground by his car.

“Both of my cars, my daughter’s car, everything — just destroyed and chaos,” he said.

One of the stolen items was Varnell’s gun, he told Channel 2. Multiple neighbors reported the same.

“It’s really like a violation in a sense because everybody here works so hard for what they have,” Marcus Brinson told the station.

A long line of cars in the parking lot could be seen with broken windows, some already with plastic taped over to keep the elements out and items inside strewn about or dumped out onto the pavement.

Stockbridge police did not immediately respond to a request from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more information.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

