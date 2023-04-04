X

Police: Man shot on Downtown Connector after turning down street racing attempt

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

A man who turned down another driver’s attempt to race him on the Downtown Connector shortly after midnight Tuesday ended up getting shot, according to police.

Atlanta officers got the call about a shooting on the interstate at 17th Street and arrived about 1 a.m. to find the injured victim. He was described as alert when he was taken to a hospital, police said.

The victim told investigators he was driving his red Dodge Charger when someone in a silver Audi pulled up next to him and attempted to race him, according to police. When he chose not to participate, that driver opened fire on the victim’s vehicle.

Police have not released any other details about the incident.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

