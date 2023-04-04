Police: Man shot on Downtown Connector after turning down street racing attempt

Atlanta officers got the call about a shooting on the interstate at 17th Street and arrived about 1 a.m. to find the injured victim. He was described as alert when he was taken to a hospital, police said.

The victim told investigators he was driving his red Dodge Charger when someone in a silver Audi pulled up next to him and attempted to race him, according to police. When he chose not to participate, that driver opened fire on the victim’s vehicle.