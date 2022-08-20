Police: Man shot dead outside Gwinnett sports bar; motive unknown

A man was shot and killed outside a Gwinnett County shopping center early Saturday morning.
Gwinnett police were called to the Sportstime Bar and Grille in the 3600 block of Satellite Boulevard in unincorporated Duluth around 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim dead in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound, police said in a news release.
Authorities did not release the deceased man’s name, pending next-of-kin notification. There was no known motive for the shooting.
Homicide investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
About the Author