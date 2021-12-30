Police investigating after 23 cars broken into at Buckhead senior apartments

Residents of a senior living apartment complex in Buckhead had their Wednesday evening interrupted by suspects breaking into their vehicles, police said.
Atlanta officers said 23 vehicles were entered at the Overture Buckhead South apartments in the 600 block of Lindbergh Drive, according to a news release. Someone reported the damage about 10:40 p.m.
Officers immediately began processing the scene and had to contact all of the vehicle owners to determine if anything had been stolen. Police did not specify what items, if any, were removed from the cars.
The Overture Buckhead is for “active adults” 55 and older, according to its website. One-bedroom apartments start at $1,700 per month. The complex is just east of Piedmont Road near I-85.
The investigation continues. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Overture for a statement about the break-ins.
Earlier this month, residents along Myrtle Street in Midtown woke up to a nasty surprise when they found that several of their cars had their tires slashed. Atlanta police responded to the Dec. 17 vandalism call involving multiple vehicles around 8 a.m. Authorities did not release how many cars were vandalized, but dozens of tires were slashed.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author