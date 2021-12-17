Tires slashed on multiple cars along residential Midtown street

Doorbell camera footage showed a man walking along the street and methodically stabbing tires, a resident told Channel 2. Atlanta police confirmed that the man used “what appeared to be a sharp tool to damage the tires.”

The mostly residential Myrtle Street runs between 10th Street and Ponce De Leon Avenue, two traffic-filled thoroughfares lined with restaurants, shops and other businesses. Flanked by trees and old homes, many of which are subdivided into apartments, Myrtle Street is often lined with parked cars thanks to the area’s free on-street parking. One resident told Channel 2 that she still feels safe in the neighborhood but the slashed tires were a major inconvenience.