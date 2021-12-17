Tires slashed on multiple cars along residential Midtown street

Residents who live along Myrtle Street in Midtown woke up to a nasty surprise Friday morning when they found that several cars had their tires slashed overnight.
Atlanta police responded to a vandalism call involving multiple vehicles around 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police did not release how many cars were vandalized, but dozens of tires were slashed, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Doorbell camera footage showed a man walking along the street and methodically stabbing tires, a resident told Channel 2. Atlanta police confirmed that the man used “what appeared to be a sharp tool to damage the tires.”
The mostly residential Myrtle Street runs between 10th Street and Ponce De Leon Avenue, two traffic-filled thoroughfares lined with restaurants, shops and other businesses. Flanked by trees and old homes, many of which are subdivided into apartments, Myrtle Street is often lined with parked cars thanks to the area’s free on-street parking. One resident told Channel 2 that she still feels safe in the neighborhood but the slashed tires were a major inconvenience.
Atlanta police are continuing to investigate the incident and search for the suspected vandal. No further information about the incident has been released.
