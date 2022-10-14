Police: Clayton County man shoots, kills boyfriend during dispute

Officers were called shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday to a home on Conley Road in Conley, according to Julia Isaac, spokeswoman for the Clayton County police department. Inside the home, detectives found 40-year-old Kelvin Atkins dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Isaac said.

Investigators determined Corey Crews, 41, shot and killed Atkinson during a dispute. The two were partners, according to police.