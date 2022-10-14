ajc logo
Police: Clayton County man shoots, kills boyfriend during dispute

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

A Clayton County man is accused of killing his partner during a dispute in their home, police said Friday.

Officers were called shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday to a home on Conley Road in Conley, according to Julia Isaac, spokeswoman for the Clayton County police department. Inside the home, detectives found 40-year-old Kelvin Atkins dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Isaac said.

Investigators determined Corey Crews, 41, shot and killed Atkinson during a dispute. The two were partners, according to police.

Crews was arrested and faces charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was being held without bond Friday afternoon at the Clayton jail.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

