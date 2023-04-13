BreakingNews
PHOTOS: Driver crashes into apartment near Morehouse campus as woman slept
X

PHOTOS: Driver crashes into apartment near Morehouse campus as woman slept

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 22 minutes ago

A woman was sound asleep when a driver suffering a medical emergency crashed into her apartment building in west Atlanta on Thursday morning.

The wreck happened around 6 a.m. at the Ashley Collegetown apartment complex on Sells Avenue and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, near the Morehouse College campus, according to Atlanta fire Battalion Chief Shawn Manns. Both the driver and woman were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be checked for injuries.

Despite significant damage to both the vehicle and the brick building, neither suffered broken bones, Manns said. They were not publicly identified.

The chief said the driver had what was believed to be a seizure and lost control of his white SUV, which slammed into the three-story apartment building. The two floors above the woman’s apartment were evacuated as a precaution.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Fire crews raised pieces of wood to support the structure, as debris littered the ground inside. The woman’s bed was located just a few feet from where the SUV punched a hole in the wall.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

“We are just going to shore it up just to make sure it doesn’t collapse,” Manns told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene.

He said that once the building is supported, officials will contact apartment management to make sure additional repairs are done.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Follow John Spink on facebookFollow John Spink on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Visit from pitching coach Rick Kranitz helped Braves’ Spencer Strider 9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

He put solar panels on his roof. Now his HOA wants them removed
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta’s #BillionDollarLawyer once attacked Trump, now defends him
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Senate blocks payments to men who wrongly spent decades in prison
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Senate blocks payments to men who wrongly spent decades in prison
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Chicago’s controversial police training center didn’t stop DNC
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

NEW DETAILS: Shooting leaves man dead in SE Atlanta, police say
39m ago
1 man dead, another injured in East Point shooting
42m ago
Sheriff: Man arrested after teen robbed during Facebook Marketplace sale in Fayette
14h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
2h ago
Jimmy Carter in hearts of Plains residents on quiet Easter Sunday
Meet the grandmothers who volunteer to greet migrants arriving at the Atlanta bus station
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top