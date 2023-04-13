PHOTOS: Driver crashes into apartment near Morehouse campus as woman slept

Fire crews raised pieces of wood to support the structure, as debris littered the ground inside. The woman’s bed was located just a few feet from where the SUV punched a hole in the wall.

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

“We are just going to shore it up just to make sure it doesn’t collapse,” Manns told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene.

He said that once the building is supported, officials will contact apartment management to make sure additional repairs are done.

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.