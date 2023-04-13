PHOTOS: Driver crashes into apartment near Morehouse campus as woman slept

A woman was sound asleep when a driver suffering a medical emergency crashed into her apartment building in west Atlanta on Thursday morning.
The wreck happened around 6 a.m. at the Ashley Collegetown apartment complex on Sells Avenue and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, near the Morehouse College campus, according to Atlanta fire Battalion Chief Shawn Manns. Both the driver and woman were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be checked for injuries.
Despite significant damage to both the vehicle and the brick building, neither suffered broken bones, Manns said. They were not publicly identified.
The chief said the driver had what was believed to be a seizure and lost control of his white SUV, which slammed into the three-story apartment building. The two floors above the woman’s apartment were evacuated as a precaution.
Credit: John Spink
Credit: John Spink
Fire crews raised pieces of wood to support the structure, as debris littered the ground inside. The woman’s bed was located just a few feet from where the SUV punched a hole in the wall.
Credit: John Spink
Credit: John Spink
“We are just going to shore it up just to make sure it doesn’t collapse,” Manns told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene.
He said that once the building is supported, officials will contact apartment management to make sure additional repairs are done.
Credit: John Spink
Credit: John Spink
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.