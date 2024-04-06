Crime & Public Safety

Phones, pills and socks: 2 accused of smuggling contraband into DeKalb jail

Latrenia Renee Reives and Erica Curry were arrested after separate attempts at getting contraband inside the DeKalb County Jail, officials said.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

By
47 minutes ago

Two women were recently arrested after trying to sneak contraband inside the DeKalb County Jail, officials announced Friday.

The suspects, identified as 21 year-old Latrenia Renee Reives and 23-year-old Erica Curry, are now facing charges in the separate March 30 contraband drops.

Reives was apprehended around midnight after she allegedly drove up to the jail. According to the sheriff’s office, her passenger, who was later determined to be a minor, exited the vehicle and attached a bag to a rope dangling from an inmate cell window.

The vehicle was stopped by officers, but officials stated the bag and “its unverified contents” had already been pulled up into the cell.

Authorities said they found 12 clear bags of a brown substance inside the vehicle after it had been impounded. The minor was taken into temporary custody by a relative. Reives was charged with criminal trespass and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A few hours after the first incident, law enforcement said they were alerted about a woman seen walking away from a black bag at a fire exit door in an unauthorized area near the jail lobby. Curry was arrested after she attempted to flee the scene while being detained for questioning, the sheriff’s office said.

Inside the bag that was later confiscated, authorities said they found cell phones, chargers, tobacco and rolling papers, vape cartridges, bags of a green and a brown substance, pills, socks, a bag of limeade and a grocery store receipt.

Curry was booked into the jail with charges of crossing guard lines with contraband, items prohibited to be in possession by inmates, obstruction, giving false information, possession of drugs not in the original container and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

Both women have since bonded out of jail.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

