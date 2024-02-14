Probation officer accused of giving contraband to inmate at DeKalb jail

“DJJ has zero tolerance for the allegations levied against Mr. Addison. As a result of today’s arrest, we have begun the process of terminating his employment with the agency,” Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds Cobb wrote in a statement. “The department will continue to hold all employees accountable for actions that violate internal policies, oath of office, or the law.”

Addison is accused of entering the jail Friday under the “pretense of visiting” a probationer and inmate, the sheriff’s office said. But while there, deputies said he allegedly passed the contraband to the inmate. The undisclosed items were discovered during “a routine frisk search” after the visit, the sheriff’s office added.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

According to Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council records, Addison has been a probation officer with DJJ Probation since March 2017. He served as a juvenile correction officer within the agency’s transportation sector from January to March 2017.

Addison is being held at the county jail without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

