Officials ID teen found dead in Hall County, confirm homicide investigation

Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19, was found dead in Flowery Branch on June 20.

Credit: Hall County Sheriff’s Office

Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19, was found dead in Flowery Branch on June 20.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Authorities identified the body of a woman Monday after she was found dead in a wooded area in Hall County last month.

On June 20, a passerby discovered the decomposing body of 19-year-old Sarai Llanos Gómez on Paradise Point Road near Flowery Branch Bay at Lake Lanier, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said. Authorities said the teenager is from Ecuador, but did not say why she was in Hall County.

They have classified the case as a homicide, but no suspects have been identified. Officials said the incident does not appear to be random.

Gómez’s family were only notified of her death Monday. Authorities said there “was nothing at the scene that immediately pointed to her identity.”

ExploreAuthorities release sketch of woman found dead in Hall County

According to Telemundo Atlanta, Gómez was a mother of two and traveled to the United States in August 2021. She settled into a family member’s home in Chicago and worked various jobs at restaurants.

Eventually, she was offered a job as a waitress in Atlanta, her mother, Gardenia Gómez, told Telemundo. The job was not what her daughter expected, Gómez told the news site, but instead a sex trafficking network.

Authorities did not confirm if Sarai Gómez was the victim of a sex trafficking operation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

.

