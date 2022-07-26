Officials ID teen found dead in Hall County, confirm homicide investigation

On June 20, a passerby discovered the decomposing body of 19-year-old Sarai Llanos Gómez on Paradise Point Road near Flowery Branch Bay at Lake Lanier, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said. Authorities said the teenager is from Ecuador, but did not say why she was in Hall County.

They have classified the case as a homicide, but no suspects have been identified. Officials said the incident does not appear to be random.