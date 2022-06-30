Authorities release sketch of woman found dead in Hall County

Based on the autopsy, the victim is believed to be in her late 20s or mid-30s, between 5-feet-2 to 5-feet-4, and has dark brown hair, the sheriff’s office said. The woman also had manicured nails with sparkly pink polish.

Few details on the case were released as forensic testing is underway to determine the cause and time of death. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff’s office confirmed.