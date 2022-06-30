Authorities release sketch of woman found dead in Hall County

A passerby made a gruesome discovery last week when he came upon the body of a woman in a wooded area in Hall County.
Authorities released a sketch of the woman Thursday, 10 days after she was found dead in Flowery Branch on Paradise Point Road, hoping someone recognizes her. The area is near Flowery Branch Bay at Lake Lanier.
Based on the autopsy, the victim is believed to be in her late 20s or mid-30s, between 5-feet-2 to 5-feet-4, and has dark brown hair, the sheriff’s office said. The woman also had manicured nails with sparkly pink polish.
Few details on the case were released as forensic testing is underway to determine the cause and time of death. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff’s office confirmed.
No suspect in the case has been identified, but officials said the incident does not appear to be random.
Anyone who has information on the case is asked to contact investigators at 770-503-3232 or via email at IntelRequest@hallcounty.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author