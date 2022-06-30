ajc logo
X

Authorities release sketch of woman found dead in Hall County

Authorities in Hall County are trying to identify a woman who was found dead on June 20.

Credit: Kelly Lawson / GBI

Combined ShapeCaption
Authorities in Hall County are trying to identify a woman who was found dead on June 20.

Credit: Kelly Lawson / GBI

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A passerby made a gruesome discovery last week when he came upon the body of a woman in a wooded area in Hall County.

Authorities released a sketch of the woman Thursday, 10 days after she was found dead in Flowery Branch on Paradise Point Road, hoping someone recognizes her. The area is near Flowery Branch Bay at Lake Lanier.

Based on the autopsy, the victim is believed to be in her late 20s or mid-30s, between 5-feet-2 to 5-feet-4, and has dark brown hair, the sheriff’s office said. The woman also had manicured nails with sparkly pink polish.

Few details on the case were released as forensic testing is underway to determine the cause and time of death. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

No suspect in the case has been identified, but officials said the incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to contact investigators at 770-503-3232 or via email at IntelRequest@hallcounty.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Opinion: No accountability for Georgia students, no autonomy for teachers10h ago
Tyler Matzek, Eddie Rosario look like major-leaguers in Gwinnett rehab outings
19h ago
Gwinnett parents whose daughter died in house fire found on Appalachian Trail
6h ago
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers
11h ago
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers
11h ago
Woman killed when 14-year-old crashes car into her home after police pursuit, cops say
3h ago
The Latest
Officials arrest 2 and seize 4 dogs from Grayson home following after shooting
35m ago
Police: Already a felon, suspect in Smyrna murder remains on the run
1h ago
Sandy Springs man sentenced for medical fraud schemes with his parents
1h ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
10h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
11h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top