No charges for LaGrange officer who shot machete-wielding man in 2021, DA says

McCormick was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and underwent surgery, the GBI said. No additional details have been released about the nature of McCormick’s injuries or his condition.

According to McCormick’s indictment, he allegedly raised his machete over his head and advanced toward the officer. The officer’s body camera was active at the time of the shooting, Cranford said.

The GBI’s investigative file included that footage, reports from the scene, McCormick’s medical records and the warrants against him, Cranford said. The file also included interviews with the officers involved, the 911 caller and McCormick.

McCormick’s trial is scheduled to begin Thursday, online court records show.

At the time of the shooting, McCormick was wanted for failing to appear in court in three separate cases. Two involved possession of methamphetamine in 2016 and 2020, while the third involved battery and child cruelty charges from 2017.

McCormick is serving multiple concurrent sentences at Wilcox State Prison in Abbeville after entering negotiated guilty pleas in all three cases. He was recalled to the Troup County Jail for the upcoming trial.