Newton County man who shot younger brother 13 times convicted of murder

What began as an argument during Fourth of July celebrations in Newton County left one man dead with more than a dozen gunshot wounds and his older brother convicted of murder, prosecutors said Sunday.

Shaquell Fisher was found guilty of felony murder and other charges Friday evening in connection with the brutal killing of Deondre Fisher, whom he shot 13 times with two handguns inside their mother’s home in 2021, the Newton County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“All cases involving a death are sad, but those involving siblings are especially tragic,” District Attorney Randy McGinley wrote. “A decision to unnecessarily resort to gun violence has led to a family forever losing one loved one and losing another to a lengthy prison sentence.”

On July 4, 2021, the brothers spent much of the day celebrating at their mother’s house, before heading to another party after midnight. When they returned home, the pair started to argue, which turned physical. Shaquell Fisher, who was 26 at the time, then pulled out his .22 caliber handgun and shot 25-year-old Deondre Fisher nine times, prosecutors said.

After a friend called 911, Shaquell Fisher went upstairs and grabbed another gun, a 9mm. He then shot his brother four more times while his friends and mother pleaded with him to stop, according to prosecutors.

“The physical evidence, witness testimony, and the autopsy showed that Deondre was slumped on the ground when the Defendant shot him the second time,” the DA’s office said. “The numerous shots led to Deondre’s death.”

Along with murder, Shaquell Fisher was also convicted of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a felony. Prosecutors said he violated the conditions of his bond and will remain in custody as he awaits his sentencing. That date will be determined following a court ordered pre-sentence investigation.

“My hope is that a case like this will illustrate to people, especially young people, that quickly turning to deadly force because of anger or embarrassment is not the answer,” McGinley added. “I want to thank the road deputies, investigators, Newton County 911, and EMS that responded and assisted in this case. Additionally, the entire DA’s office for supporting and assisting throughout a busy trial week.”