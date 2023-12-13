New alternate juror seated in training center RICO case

An alternate juror has been selected in the RICO trial against a protester of Atlanta’s planned public safety training center after a juror was excused.

On Tuesday, a panel of 14 jurors, including 12 trial jurors and two alternates, were selected for the trial of Ayla King, which is slated to start Jan. 10 and last three to four weeks.

Once seated and sworn in, Judge Kimberly Adams asked jurors if they had any questions and concerns, upon which a sworn juror told Adams that she had pre-booked travel starting Jan. 5 through Jan. 12. Adams said she would try to get more information about the juror’s travel to determine whether or not she would be excused.