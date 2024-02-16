Neighbors help rescue woman, 3 children from Spalding house fire

A woman and three children are in the hospital after neighbors helped rescue them from a massive house fire in Spalding County on Thursday, according to authorities.

The Spalding fire department got the call around 11 a.m. about a fire at a home in the 4200 block of Old Atlanta Road, not far from the Big Creek area, county spokesperson DeAndre Smith said. When they arrived, they found the home already engulfed in flames.

Neighbors jumped in to help rescue the four victims and then assisted firefighters with CPR, Smith said. The children were flown to Grady Memorial Hospital and the woman was taken to Wellstar Spalding Medical Center.