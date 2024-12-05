Metro Atlanta
Gwinnett animal shelter closed until Dec. 17 amid deadly outbreak

The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center in Gwinnett County is closed until Dec. 17 amid a "strep zoo" outbreak. COURTESY GWINNETT ANIMAL WELFARE & ENFORCEMENT

By
32 minutes ago

Gwinnett County announced Thursday the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center will close until Dec. 17 to prevent the spread of a bacterial disease that has killed three dogs in the past week.

The animal shelter at 884 Winder Highway had already paused adoptions earlier this week, according to a county news release.

The first dog died Nov. 29, according to the county. The Georgia Department of Agriculture collaborated in testing that identified Streptococcus zooepidemicus, known as Strep Zoo, as the cause of death.

The county is asking pet owners to monitor for symptoms and seek immediate veterinary attention if they arise.

In dogs, the symptoms are severe respiratory distress, nasal discharge and vomiting. Dogs with the disease decline rapidly within 24 to 48 hours and can die.

The infection is bacterial and can be treated with antibiotics.

The disease can transfer to humans, although human cases are very rare. Humans with other underlying diseases or suppressed immune systems are at greater risk.

Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement will continue to allow people to reclaim their pets, if captured. The shelter will also continue taking sick, injured or aggressive animals for public safety, according to the county.

Alia Pharr covers taxation and infrastructure in metro Atlanta.

