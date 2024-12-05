Gwinnett animal shelter closed until Dec. 17 amid deadly outbreak

Gwinnett County announced Thursday the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center will close until Dec. 17 to prevent the spread of a bacterial disease that has killed three dogs in the past week.

The animal shelter at 884 Winder Highway had already paused adoptions earlier this week, according to a county news release.

The first dog died Nov. 29, according to the county. The Georgia Department of Agriculture collaborated in testing that identified Streptococcus zooepidemicus, known as Strep Zoo, as the cause of death.