MONDAY’S WEATHER | Snow possible in NW Georgia as winter storm rolls in

❄️[1/14/24 7:00AM- Winter Wx Update]❄️

Increasing confidence that snow amounts may be a concern for parts of North GA...

A Winter Storm Warning (pink) has been issued for extreme NW Georgia with a Winter Weather Advisory (purple) just to the south.

*In effect on Monday* #gawx pic.twitter.com/z6pe6neBOJ — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 14, 2024

A winter weather advisory is also in effect during that time for Chattooga, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties. Up to 1 inch of snow and a light glaze of ice from freezing rain are possible, the NWS said. Motorists should be careful.

Metro Atlanta should escape the brunt of the wintery precipitation and remain mostly cloudy throughout Monday. Lows will be right below freezing, but the afternoon will be slightly warmer with a high of 54 degrees, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.

Temperatures will change overnight as frigid air coming from the Arctic and spilling into Canada and parts of central U.S. is causing them to further drop in the South. Lopez expects the system won’t produce much snow or rain in metro Atlanta.

“It swings through the southeast, but when it tries to get closer to Atlanta on Tuesday morning, it does look like it will fizzle out,” she said. “I just don’t have a lot of confidence in this system because it is continuing to show signs of weakening in the computer forecast models.”

A blast of cold air Tuesday could bring morning temperatures into the low 30s in Atlanta. By Wednesday, it could reach a low of 17 degrees in the city, and the wind chill could drop temperatures to just above 0.

“Wednesday morning if you step outside without proper gear you are going to be running back inside,” Lopez said.

A slow warming trend will begin Thursday and into Friday with afternoon highs returning to the mid-40s. Overnight lows will remain below freezing for much of the long-term forecast, with Friday reaching a low of 36 degrees, according to Channel 2.

