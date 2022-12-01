Middle Georgia man gets 2nd prison stint after death threats against Biden

Agents were able to use a pencil to shade over the impressions made on the top page of the notebook and determine that Ball had mailed a threating letter addressed to the president, the release said. In the letter, Ball threatened to kill the entire Biden family and blow up the White House. Officials said the letter concluded with, “HAVE SOME ANTHRAX, YOU BASTARDS!” The White House mail sorting facility received the letter on March 30, 2021, and turned it over to the U.S. Secret Service.

Ball had previously been convicted on similar charges in March 2017. In that case, he sent fake anthrax threats from jail to the State Bar of Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In June 2017, Ball was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He completed his sentence earlier this year.

“Sending death threats and purported anthrax is not protected speech — it is a crime,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said.

“The sentencing in federal court of Mr. Ball is commensurate with the wasted resources and concern generated by his hate-filled hoax anthrax letter campaign,” FBI Atlanta spokeswoman Agent Keri Farley said. “While Mr. Ball’s criminal conduct clearly illustrates his lack of concern and compassion for others, it also illustrates an unwillingness to be rehabilitated.”

Ball’s sentence includes three more years of probation after his release.