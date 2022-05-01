Over 80 arrested in large Gwinnett street racing incident

Gwinnett County police arrested more than 80 people Sunday who they say were participating in “illegal and dangerous street racing activities.”
Shortly after midnight, officers got a call about a street racing going on in the area of Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive, according to a Gwinnett police news release. When they got there, officers were able to block in 26 vehicles and their occupants.
Police later learned that a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was damaged as people surrounded the delivery vehicle as it was trying to escape, the release states.
A large detainee transport bus and two smaller van-style transport vehicles were needed to take a group of about 68 adults to the Gwinnett County jail, according to the release. Additionally, 20 minors were arrested and then released to their parents or guardians. The 26 cars were impounded. Five handguns also were recovered.
Several officers from Lilburn, Norcross, off-duty officers, officers from surrounding patrol districts and other specialized units responded to assist, the release states.
“The Gwinnett Police Department recognizes the hazard these illegal street racing activities pose to the motoring and pedestrian public,” the department said in a statement. “These dangerous and reckless activities will not be tolerated. We are committed to keeping the streets of Gwinnett County safe for all residents and visitors.”
Metro Atlanta police have recently announced multiple arrests in street racing incidents.
Late last month, at least five people were arrested in separate incidents in which officers responded to intersection “takeovers” as drivers laid drag in Gwinnett and Roswell.
In the Roswell incident, a patrol car was attacked and damaged by the crowd gathered to watch the event.
In the Gwinnett cases, anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
About the Author