Over 80 arrested in large Gwinnett street racing incident

“The Gwinnett Police Department recognizes the hazard these illegal street racing activities pose to the motoring and pedestrian public,” the department said in a statement. “These dangerous and reckless activities will not be tolerated. We are committed to keeping the streets of Gwinnett County safe for all residents and visitors.”

Metro Atlanta police have recently announced multiple arrests in street racing incidents.

Late last month, at least five people were arrested in separate incidents in which officers responded to intersection “takeovers” as drivers laid drag in Gwinnett and Roswell.

In the Roswell incident, a patrol car was attacked and damaged by the crowd gathered to watch the event.

In the Gwinnett cases, anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.