Duluth creates street racing policy

Duluth Police Chief Jacquelyn Carruth noted in her presentation to council that the police department is charged with the protection of the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors and increased street racing, laying drags and other motor vehicle street contests and exhibitions not only disturbs the peace by create a threat to public safety.

Organizers, promoters and those driving in violation of the new ordinance will be punished with fines up to $1,000, up to six months in jail or any combination of the two. Other participants in street racing can be fined up to $500 and/or find themselves also in jail for up to six months. Spectators can be fined up to $300 and/or six months in jail as well.