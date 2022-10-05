Gwinnett County commission imposes harsher penalties on street racing

Gwinnett’s ordinance expands the definition of “participant” to charge people who promote, photograph, film or pay racers or stunt drivers. It also allows Gwinnett police to impound drivers’ cars on the first offense, a harsher measure than state statute, which requires someone to be cited at least three times before impoundment, McClure said.

Drivers, organizers and participants face fines of up to $1,000 and up to six months incarceration under Gwinnett’s ordinance.

“Part of what drives this culture is spectators and creating an audience,” McClure told commissioners.

Law enforcement tracks drag racing drivers using intersection cameras and other resources, according to a county news release. The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs in recent years passed similar ordinances.