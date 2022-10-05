ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County commission imposes harsher penalties on street racing

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously passed an ordinance to crack down on street racers, stunt drivers and those who organize or promote the dangerous but increasingly popular exhibitions.

“Illegal street racing is a rapidly growing activity in our community and communities throughout the country,” J.D. McClure, chief of the Gwinnett County Police Department, told commissioners before the vote.

Police have said a Buford man pulling onto Braselton Highway in July was killed when a street racer going more than 80 miles per hour crashed into his car.

ExploreMan arrested after street racing crash leaves innocent driver dead in Gwinnett

In May, police arrested more than 80 people and impounded at least two dozen cars after a street racing exhibition took over the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. In that incident, police said people surrounded and damaged a pizza delivery vehicle as the driver tried to leave the area. Police also recovered five handguns.

Street racing began to surge nationwide after the first COVID-19 restrictions emptied roadways. Although the number of incidents might have lessened slightly as pandemic restrictions fell away and buildings reopened, McClure told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his officers still get calls every weekend about racers and stunt drivers.

Gwinnett’s ordinance expands the definition of “participant” to charge people who promote, photograph, film or pay racers or stunt drivers. It also allows Gwinnett police to impound drivers’ cars on the first offense, a harsher measure than state statute, which requires someone to be cited at least three times before impoundment, McClure said.

Drivers, organizers and participants face fines of up to $1,000 and up to six months incarceration under Gwinnett’s ordinance.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

“Part of what drives this culture is spectators and creating an audience,” McClure told commissioners.

Law enforcement tracks drag racing drivers using intersection cameras and other resources, according to a county news release. The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs in recent years passed similar ordinances.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Herschel Walker fails to file promised defamation lawsuit over abortion story2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

It’s ‘P’ for Pain in the ongoing I-285 horror show
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

The Jolt: Christian leaders rally around embattled Herschel Walker
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Spelman students, parents raise concerns about campus dining
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Spelman students, parents raise concerns about campus dining
1h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Bradley’s Buzz: Remember when division titles didn’t matter? This one does
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

It’s ‘P’ for Pain in the ongoing I-285 horror show
6h ago
New tenants join Stonecrest mall’s effort to become entertainment spot
7h ago
Metro Atlanta company suffers data breach, affecting 54K inmates
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
Everything you need to know about McDonald’s new Happy Meals for adults
4h ago
Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top