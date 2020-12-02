Brookhaven adds 2 new K-9 officers after receiving national certifications

Brookhaven police recently doubled the size of its K-9 unit after two of its handlers were nationally recognized.
The department brought on two new police dogs and handlers, bringing the unit’s total number to four K-9s. The new hires, K-9s Oso and Lord and handlers Officer John Ritch and Officer David Huffschmidt, were funded by donations from the Brookhaven Police Foundation, according to a news release.
The new hires came on the heels of handler Sgt. David Fikes being recognized as a K-9 instructor and handler Officer Trent Williams becoming certified as a National K-9 Certifying Official, becoming one of 11 officers to Georgia to hold that title.
The designations were awarded by the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association, the release said. To qualify, Fikes and Williams competed with more than 120 K-9 teams. Williams and his K-9, Spock, came in first in a tracking event, while Fikes and his K-9, Bane, won second place in a narcotics detection event.
Credit: Brookhaven Police Department
As a result of the new designations, Brookhaven police is now able to certify K-9 teams across the country. Those certifications can be in narcotics detection, explosives detection, patrol and apprehension, tracking and article searching.
“Police K-9 teams have repeatedly shown their utility in searching buildings, locating weapons and contraband and helping to apprehend dangerous fugitives,” Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura said in the release. “These additional dogs, and their extremely well-qualified handlers, will be a great asset to the Brookhaven community.”
Each of the department’s four patrol shifts will now have a K-9 team assigned as a result of the unit’s expansion.