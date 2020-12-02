X

Brookhaven adds 2 new K-9 officers after receiving national certifications

K-9s Lord (left) and Oso
K-9s Lord (left) and Oso

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

DeKalb County | 57 minutes ago
By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Brookhaven police recently doubled the size of its K-9 unit after two of its handlers were nationally recognized.

The department brought on two new police dogs and handlers, bringing the unit’s total number to four K-9s. The new hires, K-9s Oso and Lord and handlers Officer John Ritch and Officer David Huffschmidt, were funded by donations from the Brookhaven Police Foundation, according to a news release.

ExploreBrookhaven police hire 2 mental health professionals to assist officers

The new hires came on the heels of handler Sgt. David Fikes being recognized as a K-9 instructor and handler Officer Trent Williams becoming certified as a National K-9 Certifying Official, becoming one of 11 officers to Georgia to hold that title.

The designations were awarded by the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association, the release said. To qualify, Fikes and Williams competed with more than 120 K-9 teams. Williams and his K-9, Spock, came in first in a tracking event, while Fikes and his K-9, Bane, won second place in a narcotics detection event.

Officer Trent Williams and K-9 Spock (left) along with Sgt. David Fikes and K-9 Bane (right).
Officer Trent Williams and K-9 Spock (left) along with Sgt. David Fikes and K-9 Bane (right).

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

As a result of the new designations, Brookhaven police is now able to certify K-9 teams across the country. Those certifications can be in narcotics detection, explosives detection, patrol and apprehension, tracking and article searching.

“Police K-9 teams have repeatedly shown their utility in searching buildings, locating weapons and contraband and helping to apprehend dangerous fugitives,” Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura said in the release. “These additional dogs, and their extremely well-qualified handlers, will be a great asset to the Brookhaven community.”

ExploreBrookhaven adopts first police drone response program in Georgia

Each of the department’s four patrol shifts will now have a K-9 team assigned as a result of the unit’s expansion.

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.