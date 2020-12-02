Brookhaven adds 2 new K-9 officers after receiving national certifications

The department brought on two new police dogs and handlers, bringing the unit’s total number to four K-9s. The new hires, K-9s Oso and Lord and handlers Officer John Ritch and Officer David Huffschmidt, were funded by donations from the Brookhaven Police Foundation, according to a news release.

The new hires came on the heels of handler Sgt. David Fikes being recognized as a K-9 instructor and handler Officer Trent Williams becoming certified as a National K-9 Certifying Official, becoming one of 11 officers to Georgia to hold that title.