New poll: ‘Unsustainable’ inflation a top concern for Georgia Latinos
Lawrenceville to purchase new police K9

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Lawrenceville Police Department recently will use $22,500 In Federal Asset Forfeiture Funds to purchase a new K9. The new police dog will replace K9 Ali who was recently retired due to medical reasons.

The new K9 will be used for both narcotics detection and as a patrol officer. The purchase includes eight weeks of handler training.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, FAF funds play “a critical role in disrupting and dismantling illegal enterprises, depriving criminals of the proceeds of illegal activity, deterring crime, and restoring property to victims.”

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
New poll: ‘Unsustainable’ inflation a top concern for Georgia Latinos
OPINION: The case against Libertarians in debates, courtesy of a Libertarian in a debate
