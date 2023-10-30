Man seriously injured after being shot in the face during argument in DeKalb

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By
49 minutes ago
X

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the face during an argument in a busy commercial area of DeKalb County on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Chamblee Tucker Road just after 2 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police said. Though officials would not share an exact address, the location is a heavily trafficked stretch of highway that crosses over I-85. The area is home to multiple gas stations and fast-food restaurants.

At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot, police said. According to the initial investigation, police believe he had been in an argument with the suspect, who ultimately shot him.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital. Police did not publicly identify the victim or suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing, but officials said no further information was immediately available.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

TIKTOK INFLUENCER
Move over, Michelin, Atlanta just got Keith Lee’d5h ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Judge: Fulton County sheriff can’t send inmates out of state
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YOUNG THUG CASE
After 9 months, jury seating begins this week, judge decides
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Ga. allegedly asked judges to consider detaining special needs kids
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Ga. allegedly asked judges to consider detaining special needs kids
4h ago

Credit: Special

Brunswick expansion to make Georgia home of U.S.’s largest auto port
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout photo

BREAKING
Ex-West Georgia instructor pleads guilty to student’s murder
57m ago
Nat King Cole’s great-nephew had cellphones stolen during stabbing, warrants say
2h ago
Police: Woman shot to death while trying to enter DeKalb apartment
4h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
MONDAY’S WEATHER
One more day of near-80 temps before cold blast
12h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top