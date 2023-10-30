Man seriously injured after being shot in the face during argument in DeKalb

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Chamblee Tucker Road just after 2 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police said. Though officials would not share an exact address, the location is a heavily trafficked stretch of highway that crosses over I-85. The area is home to multiple gas stations and fast-food restaurants.

At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot, police said. According to the initial investigation, police believe he had been in an argument with the suspect, who ultimately shot him.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital. Police did not publicly identify the victim or suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing, but officials said no further information was immediately available.

