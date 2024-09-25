Breaking: Judge refuses to lower Julie Chrisley's sentence; she apologizes publicly for the first time
Man kills himself after shooting woman at DeKalb apartments, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Meadowglenn Village Lane on Wednesday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

By and
41 minutes ago

A man shot a woman before killing himself early Wednesday at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded at around 4:30 a.m. to the shooting at The Landings at Pleasantdale apartments on Meadowglenn Village Lane. At the scene, officers found a man dead and a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died there, police said. The names of the suspect and victim were not released.

“At this time, it appears that the suspect shot the victim and then turned the weapon on himself,” police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said. Their relationship is unclear at this time.

DeKalb police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Briy Golden said she heard about six gunshots at her complex Thursday morning before a woman started screaming. She said it was a jarring way to wake up.

“It was scary. Her scream made me shiver a little bit. I dropped up out of the bed,” Golden said.

After seeing a car driving away from the scene through her window, Golden waited a bit before stepping outside, she said. The police arrived soon after.

A man is dead after shooting himself Wednesday morning at a DeKalb County apartment complex, police said.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

There had been gunfire in the area but never that close before, Golden noted. The complex is located near Pleasantdale Road and I-85.

