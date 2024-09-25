Man kills himself after shooting woman at DeKalb apartments, police say

“At this time, it appears that the suspect shot the victim and then turned the weapon on himself,” police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said. Their relationship is unclear at this time.

Briy Golden said she heard about six gunshots at her complex Thursday morning before a woman started screaming. She said it was a jarring way to wake up.

“It was scary. Her scream made me shiver a little bit. I dropped up out of the bed,” Golden said.

After seeing a car driving away from the scene through her window, Golden waited a bit before stepping outside, she said. The police arrived soon after.

There had been gunfire in the area but never that close before, Golden noted. The complex is located near Pleasantdale Road and I-85.

