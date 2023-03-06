Man fatally shot near event venue in NW Atlanta’s Hills Park

Atlanta officers got a call about a person being shot around 3:15 a.m. at the Club Digital event venue on Marietta Street in the Hills Park neighborhood. Responding officers found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he died later the same day.

The victim, whose name was not released, was unable to give investigators the identity of the suspect or any reason for the shooting, police said. No other information was released by police.