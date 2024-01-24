Man fatally shot during burglary in SE Atlanta, police say

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon during a burglary in southeast Atlanta, according to authorities.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Logan Street near Rawson-Washington Park in the Capital Gateway neighborhood around 3:40 p.m. regarding the “residential burglary” and shooting. Police said they found a man who was dead and appeared to have been shot in the area.
A woman, who officials said “may be the shooter,” was also located at the scene.
Police did not say who owned the residence that was burglarized or who broke into the home. No charges have been announced and no one was publicly identified.
“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Atlanta police said in a statement.
