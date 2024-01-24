Man fatally shot during burglary in SE Atlanta, police say

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon during a burglary in southeast Atlanta, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Logan Street near Rawson-Washington Park in the Capital Gateway neighborhood around 3:40 p.m. regarding the “residential burglary” and shooting. Police said they found a man who was dead and appeared to have been shot in the area.

A woman, who officials said “may be the shooter,” was also located at the scene.