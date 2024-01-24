BreakingNews
Trump wins New Hampshire primary, dealing blow to Haley’s prez bid
Crime & Public Safety

Man fatally shot during burglary in SE Atlanta, police say

The fatal shooting happened on Logan Street, near I-20 and Memorial Drive.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The fatal shooting happened on Logan Street, near I-20 and Memorial Drive.
By
16 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon during a burglary in southeast Atlanta, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Logan Street near Rawson-Washington Park in the Capital Gateway neighborhood around 3:40 p.m. regarding the “residential burglary” and shooting. Police said they found a man who was dead and appeared to have been shot in the area.

A woman, who officials said “may be the shooter,” was also located at the scene.

Police did not say who owned the residence that was burglarized or who broke into the home. No charges have been announced and no one was publicly identified.

“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Atlanta police said in a statement.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top