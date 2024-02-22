Man dies after suffering severe burns in NW Atlanta house fire

Crime & Public Safety

A man died after a fire broke out Thursday morning at a home in northwest Atlanta, officials said.

A 65-year-old man died Thursday morning after being pulled from a burning home in northwest Atlanta, officials said.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 4:30 a.m. to the home in the 1900 block of Morehouse Drive following the report of a structure fire with entrapment, Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said. The residence is near Anderson Park and south of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in the Dixie Hills neighborhood.

Firefighters took an offensive position at the home, where a screaming woman said a man was still inside. They entered through a rear door and found the man unconscious in a bathroom with second- and third-degree burns to his legs, Richardson said.

Firefighters responded to a burning home Thursday morning in northwest Atlanta.

The victim was pulled from the house and received medical attention before being rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. “After extensive life-saving measures, the patient was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” Richardson said.

The man’s identity was not released.

No other injuries were reported, officials said. The fire was extinguished and its cause remains under investigation.

A man was pulled from a burning home Thursday morning in northwest Atlanta but later died at a hospital, officials said.

