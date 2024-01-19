Man convicted in crash that killed grandmother, 2 kids on their way to church

Joi Partridge told the jury she was close with her mother and that the retired Atlanta schoolteacher would help look after the kids when she had to work, Channel 2 Action News reported.

“She would take them to church every Sunday, as she was doing on that Sunday morning,” Partridge said.

Authorities spent years searching for Tigner, who ran from the scene. He wasn’t arrested until late 2021.

On Thursday, a Fulton County jury convicted the now-24-year-old on each of the charges he faced, including multiple counts of felony murder, hit-and-run and a host of traffic violations.

The crash occurred after College Park police responded to a stolen vehicle call at the Westin Atlanta Airport hotel the morning of Jan. 31, 2016. Tigner and the stolen Chevrolet Suburban were still at the location, but he fled after spotting officers, police said at the time. Authorities said they pursued the vehicle for about 10 miles into southwest Atlanta.

At some point, officers lost contact with the SUV on a residential street near the historic Westview Cemetery, then found it again at Rogers Avenue and South Gordon Street. Authorities said Tigner sped through a stop sign and crashed into the Buick LeSabre driven by Wright, causing the car to overturn.

Layla was ejected from the vehicle, and it took authorities hours to realize the child had been in the car, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. It wasn’t until Joi Partridge was told about the tragedy that she asked about her daughter. The girl’s body was found a short distance from the crash scene obscured in some shrubs.

Tigner’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday.