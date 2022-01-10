Man arrested in 2016 crash that killed grandmother, 2 kids on way to church

Caption Dorothy Wright, 75, Cameron Costner, 12, and Layla Partridge, 6, were killed in 2016. Caption Dorothy Wright, 75, Cameron Costner, 12, and Layla Partridge, 6, were killed in 2016.

The children were ejected. For hours, authorities did not know Layla had been in the car, the AJC reported. It was after Partridge was told by officers of the tragedy that she asked about her daughter. The girl’s body was found a short distance from the crash scene hidden within shrubs.

The fatal crash led the family to hire an attorney and sue the city of College Park a few months later, alleging that the police department acted outside their chase policy when they decided to pursue Tigner.

According to the lawsuit, the three officers who initiated the pursuit were reprimanded for other chase instances and traffic issues dating back nearly 10 years. It also says on the morning of the crash that officers were driving more than double the speed limit, including going 74 mph in a 30-mph zone.

The Atlanta police department was eventually added to the lawsuit, alleging officers violated policy. Dashcam footage released at the time showed officers allowed Tigner to back up and turn around instead of boxing him in, something Wright’s loved ones said could have prevented the chase from killing her and her grandchildren.

The AJC has reached out to the family for a statement and update on the lawsuit.