Man arrested in fatal shooting of his 77-year-old grandfather in Lithonia

Crime & Public Safety
By
59 minutes ago

A man was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of his 77-year-old grandfather in Lithonia, according to police.

Jamal Nicholl, 34, was taken into custody at the scene and faces a charge of murder. The victim’s name was not released by police.

Around 6 p.m., Lithonia officers got 911 calls about a person possibly being shot in the area of the 7000 Block of Dean Court between Covington Highway and Turner Hill Road. When they arrived, they found the victim already dead, authorities said.

“The motive behind this tragic incident remains unknown at this time,” police spokesperson Sgt. Jedidia Hazlewood said in a statement. “The Lithonia Police Department expresses its deepest condolences to the victim’s family. This is a truly heartbreaking event, and our thoughts are with the affected loved ones during this difficult time.”

Investigators are still gathering information. The police department “remains dedicated to conducting a thorough investigation into this tragic event,” Hazlewood said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

