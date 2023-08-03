BreakingNews
Trump is en route to Washington to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election

Man accused of killing brother in Stone Mountain arrested on MARTA bus

Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A man accused of killing his brother at a troubled DeKalb County apartment complex nearly a month ago was arrested Wednesday on a MARTA bus, authorities said.

Ahmed Kawah, 37, of Stone Mountain, was taken into custody while riding a bus in Decatur, DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. Kawah is accused of fatally shooting 56-year-old Anthony Bronson, who officials identified as Kawah’s brother. MARTA police assisted the sheriff’s fugitive unit with the arrest, Williams said.

The shooting took place July 9 at the Park at 500 apartments on Old Front Street in Stone Mountain, DeKalb police said. Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. and found Bronson dead at the scene.

ExploreMan fatally shot after dispute at troubled DeKalb apartment complex

The Park at 500 apartments are among the persistently troublesome complexes identified in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Dangerous Dwellings investigation. From 2017-2021, dozens of crimes were reported there, including aggravated assaults, robberies, one case of arson and one rape. A woman filed a lawsuit against the complex last year claiming she was paralyzed when she was hit by a stray bullet that went through her apartment wall.

Police did not publicly identify Kawah as the suspect at the time of Bronson’s shooting but said the victim and shooter knew one another. The two men were involved in a dispute, police said, and no other details were released.

Kawah was booked into the DeKalb jail on one count of malice murder and remains there without bond.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

‘Smoking gun’ video of Georgia vote count is now evidence against Trump1h ago

Body of Lake Lanier swimmer found after 5 days of searching
1h ago

Credit: Clayton County police

3 pedestrians killed within hours in metro Atlanta hit-and-run crashes
1h ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING NOW: Trump is en route to Washington to face charges in 2020 election case
4m ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING NOW: Trump is en route to Washington to face charges in 2020 election case
4m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

How entrepreneurship is getting Atlanta’s ‘water boys’ off the streets
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Clayton County police

3 pedestrians killed within hours in metro Atlanta hit-and-run crashes
1h ago
Body of Lake Lanier swimmer found after 5 days of searching
1h ago
Environmental group sues Atlanta, hoping to pause training center construction
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Journey through Black history: Nedra Rhone's weeklong tour in the South
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top