Man accused of killing brother in Stone Mountain arrested on MARTA bus

A man accused of killing his brother at a troubled DeKalb County apartment complex nearly a month ago was arrested Wednesday on a MARTA bus, authorities said.

Ahmed Kawah, 37, of Stone Mountain, was taken into custody while riding a bus in Decatur, DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. Kawah is accused of fatally shooting 56-year-old Anthony Bronson, who officials identified as Kawah’s brother. MARTA police assisted the sheriff’s fugitive unit with the arrest, Williams said.

The shooting took place July 9 at the Park at 500 apartments on Old Front Street in Stone Mountain, DeKalb police said. Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. and found Bronson dead at the scene.

The Park at 500 apartments are among the persistently troublesome complexes identified in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Dangerous Dwellings investigation. From 2017-2021, dozens of crimes were reported there, including aggravated assaults, robberies, one case of arson and one rape. A woman filed a lawsuit against the complex last year claiming she was paralyzed when she was hit by a stray bullet that went through her apartment wall.

Police did not publicly identify Kawah as the suspect at the time of Bronson’s shooting but said the victim and shooter knew one another. The two men were involved in a dispute, police said, and no other details were released.

Kawah was booked into the DeKalb jail on one count of malice murder and remains there without bond.