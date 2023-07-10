Man fatally shot after dispute at troubled DeKalb apartment complex

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

1 hour ago
A man was shot and killed at a troubled apartment complex in DeKalb County on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

DeKalb officers got a call at around 4:30 p.m. about a person shot at Park at 500 on Old Front Street near Stone Mountain. When they arrived, they found the man dead from a gunshot wound. He was not publicly identified.

According to investigators, the victim and suspect knew each other and got into a fight prior to the shooting.

“We are not releasing his ID to keep the integrity of the investigation,” DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said of the suspect.

Park at 500 is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods. It was previously named Clifton Glen and The Life at Clifton Glen and has addresses listed in the 500 block of Old Front Street and Hambrick Road.

From 2017-2021, police reported more than three dozen crimes at addresses within the complex, including eight aggravated assaults, two robberies, one arson and one rape. There were also 23 code complaints listed by the county, the investigation revealed.

In June 2022, a woman filed a lawsuit claiming she suffered permanent paralysis after a bullet went through the wall of her apartment and struck her.

An investigation is ongoing into Sunday’s shooting at the complex, located just south of Memorial Drive near Pine Lake.

