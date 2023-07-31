Man accused of choking woman arrested after Forsyth SWAT standoff

Suspect shot himself while inside the home, authorities say

Crime & Public Safety
By Breaking News staff
17 minutes ago
X

A man in Forsyth County who was accused of choking a woman during a domestic dispute early Sunday shot himself during a SWAT standoff and was later arrested, authorities said.

The suspect, who was not publicly identified, is accused of injuring the woman at a home on Kelly Drive, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Stacie Miller said in a statement. Warrants were issued for aggravated assault.

The county’s Major Crimes Unit and SWAT team arrived at the residence in the afternoon and attempted to negotiate with the man, but Miller said he refused to cooperate. Investigators had determined he was a felon suspected of illegally possessing at least one gun, she said.

At one point, deputies said they heard what they believed was a muffled gunshot coming from the home. They first deployed a police robot to investigate inside, then followed with a K-9. When deputies eventually entered the house, they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Miller said.

No deputies fired their weapons during the incident, Miller said.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities did not provide an update on the woman’s condition.

― Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Breaking News staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Downtown Connector, cops say1h ago

Credit: AP

West Ga. man arrested on Jan. 6 charges
4h ago

Your questions about Plant Vogtle and nuclear power, answered
1h ago

What’s new this school year in metro Atlanta?
7h ago

What’s new this school year in metro Atlanta?
7h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Young Thug’s lawyers want goat sacrifice excluded from evidence
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: Shooting reported near Town Brookhaven shopping center
7m ago
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Downtown Connector, cops say
1h ago
1 dead, 1 injured after fight leads to shooting in DeKalb, police say
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top