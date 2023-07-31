Man accused of choking woman arrested after Forsyth SWAT standoff

A man in Forsyth County who was accused of choking a woman during a domestic dispute early Sunday shot himself during a SWAT standoff and was later arrested, authorities said.

The suspect, who was not publicly identified, is accused of injuring the woman at a home on Kelly Drive, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Stacie Miller said in a statement. Warrants were issued for aggravated assault.

The county’s Major Crimes Unit and SWAT team arrived at the residence in the afternoon and attempted to negotiate with the man, but Miller said he refused to cooperate. Investigators had determined he was a felon suspected of illegally possessing at least one gun, she said.

At one point, deputies said they heard what they believed was a muffled gunshot coming from the home. They first deployed a police robot to investigate inside, then followed with a K-9. When deputies eventually entered the house, they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Miller said.

No deputies fired their weapons during the incident, Miller said.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities did not provide an update on the woman’s condition.

