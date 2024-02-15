Man accused in fatal shooting of mother, stepfather at Barrow home

A man was identified Wednesday as the suspect in the fatal shooting of his mother and stepfather at their Barrow County home last week, officials said.

Cody Donavan Jones, 35, remains in the hospital with injuries sustained during the shooting, but the sheriff’s office confirmed he will be charged with two counts of malice murder once he is released.

At around 5 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the home on Kendall Park Drive near Winder after neighbors called 911 to report gunfire.