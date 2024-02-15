Man accused in fatal shooting of mother, stepfather at Barrow home

A man was identified Wednesday as the suspect in the fatal shooting of his mother and stepfather at their Barrow County home last week, officials said.
Cody Donavan Jones, 35, remains in the hospital with injuries sustained during the shooting, but the sheriff’s office confirmed he will be charged with two counts of malice murder once he is released.
At around 5 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the home on Kendall Park Drive near Winder after neighbors called 911 to report gunfire.
Officials said they first found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home.
Deputies then searched the rest of the home and found the suspect’s mother, 66-year-old Susan Denise Arvold, and stepfather, 64-year-old Michael Alan Alvold, according to authorities. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
“I do want to make it very clear to the public that we feel ... very confident that this was isolated to the home,” Sheriff Judd Smith told reporters soon after the shooting.
A motive has not been released.
