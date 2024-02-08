BREAKING | Couple killed, 3rd person injured in shooting at Barrow home

A married couple are dead and a third person was injured in a shooting at a Barrow County home early Thursday morning.

Neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunshots at a house on Kendall Park Drive near Winder around 5 a.m., Sheriff Judd Smith told reporters at the scene. When deputies arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and then found a man, 63, and a woman, 66, who had also been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured man was rushed to a hospital, and Smith said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.