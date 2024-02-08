BREAKING | Couple killed, 3rd person injured in shooting at Barrow home

A married couple are dead and a third person was injured in a shooting at a Barrow County home early Thursday morning.
Neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunshots at a house on Kendall Park Drive near Winder around 5 a.m., Sheriff Judd Smith told reporters at the scene. When deputies arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and then found a man, 63, and a woman, 66, who had also been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The injured man was rushed to a hospital, and Smith said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
No suspect information or details about what led to the shooting have been released.
“We’re sifting through bodycam footage right now, from when the deputies responded on scene, so we’re hoping to try to narrow down what happened,” Smith said. “I do want to make it very clear to the public that we feel ... very confident that this was isolated to the home.”
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author